Kitty hotelier PI continues with further police testimony

The preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against Subryanville hotelier Erwin Bacchus, who is accused of murdering Jason De Florimonte, continued yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

It is alleged that on August 4, at Subryanville, Bacchus murdered De Florimonte.

When the matter was called yesterday, the prosecution called two witnesses—Police Constable Clement, who gave further evidence into the matter and Constable Ceon Yamster. Both witnesses were cross-examined by Bacchus’ attorney, Glen Hanoman.

Special prosecutor Dexter Todd told the court that only six police witnesses remain, but said they were unable to get all of the witnesses to court to testify as the force was still “in line”, due to the recent hosting of Local Government Elections.

The matter was adjourned until today for continuation of the inquiry.

Police had said that De Florimonte was fatally shot after a confrontation with Bacchus, the owner of the Tourist Villa hotel, located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown.