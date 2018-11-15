Man remanded over 17g cannabis at police roadblock

A man allegedly found with 17 grammes of cannabis in his possession after being searched by police at roadblock on the Linden/ Soesdyke High-way, was yesterday remanded by a city court.

It was yesterday alleged that on November 10, 2018, on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, Peter Patterson had in his possession 17 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to the offence, which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman…..