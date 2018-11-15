Man remanded over murder of Kuru Kururu legal clerk

A man was yesterday remanded to prison by a city court, after being charged with the murder of a Kuru Kururu legal clerk.

The charge alleged that Travis Evans, between July 31 and August 2, at Kuru Kururu, Linden- Soesdyke Highway, in the company of others, murdered Gregory Frank during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Evans was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..