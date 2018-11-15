Police directed to conduct further investigations into theft allegations against firemen

Police Legal Advisor, retired Justice Claudette Singh, has advised that further investigations be done on the theft alleged to have been committed by a dozen members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) last Friday, when they responded to the crash-landing of a Fly Jamaica airplane.

The airplane crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Friday morning at around 2.45. Firemen promptly responded, and shortly after, they were accused of removing personal items belonging to the crew and passengers of the Fly Jamaica aircraft.

Speaking to Stabroek News via telephone last evening, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves explained that the file was returned to the commander of the division, Marlon Chapman, for additional investigations to be done. He noted that Singh, in the case file, highlighted areas in which she is seeking clarity and which would warrant additional investigations being conducted…..