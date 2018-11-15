Guyana News

Region Seven vehicles recorded high maintenance costs – Auditor General’s report

-`David G’ bus required $2.225m

By Staff Writer

Twelve vehicles including a `David G’ bus assigned to the Region Seven administration, recorded high maintenance costs for last year, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, which also highlighted over $2 million in overpayments on several contracts.

According to the report which was presented to the National Assembly last month, the high costs which totalled $14.768 million were discovered during an analysis of the region’s vehicles spares & maintenance records. This amount was a part of a total of $23.593 million which was expended for these areas. The Auditor General’s Office’s examination covered the period January 1 to December 31…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tower Suites owner was held by US after elaborate operation

Man remanded over murder of Kuru Kururu legal clerk

Power station operator at Matthews Ridge confesses to selling turbocharger

Power station operator at Matthews Ridge confesses to selling turbocharger

Comments

Trending