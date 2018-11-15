Rice miller levies on GRDB assets

Not being paid the almost $100M awarded to him by the High Court for paddy supplied, rice miller Arnold Sankar, through an agent, yesterday afternoon executed a levy on assets belonging to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

Left with no alternatives to enforce the judgment which was awarded more than half a year ago, the levy was carried out during which two vehicles belonging to the GRDB were seized.

The Essequibo rice miller’s agent who is attached to the Chambers of attorney Anil Nandlall descended on the rice board’s Kingston, Georgetown office in the company of two marshals of the Supreme Court and a police officer…..