Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital challenges minister’s refusal to allow drugs from India

The High Court is expected to rule next week on a challenge by Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital to a decision by Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence that it says is preventing it from importing pharmaceuticals from India.

In an application, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Madhu Singh contends that Minister Lawrence has refused to accept registration certificates for the pharmaceutics that it has supplied in accordance with the Food and Drugs Act.

Deputy Solicitor-General Deborah Kumar who represents the minister, is, however, arguing that the certificates were not accepted because they were not deemed “sufficient.”….