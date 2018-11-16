Former SWAT commander facing departmental charge

Deputy Superintendent Motie Dookie, the former head of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit who was implicated in the smuggling of 30 cases of whisky, has been charged departmentally, according to Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Paul Slowe, who hopes that the matter can reach a conclusion in the next few weeks.

Slowe, when contacted by Stabroek News, said that Dookie’s matter has engaged the attention of the Commission and that the rank, who is still within the employ of the Guyana Police Force, has been charged departmentally. He further said that the matter will now have to go through a process, which includes a trial. “I am not sure [how long it will take] but we are trying to get it done as quickly as possible,” he said…..