Grove man’s death being treated as murder

An autopsy performed on the remains of Ronald Armstrong, the man who was found along the Diamond Public Road last Friday morning, has led investigators to treat his death as a murder.

Armstrong, 55, of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to multiple blunt and sharp injuries to the neck and head, the autopsy, which was performed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, found.

Police told Stabroek News that Armstrong was found in a semi-conscious state in the wee hours of Friday morning along the Diamond Public Road, in the vicinity of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL)…..