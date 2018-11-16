Guyana delegation for UK over Greenheart ban

A Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) delegation led by its minister Raphael Trotman and including Guyana Forestry Commission Chairman of the Board, Jocelyn Dow is to journey to the United Kingdom for talks on the complete lifting of the ban on greenheart imports from this country.

A release from MNR said that the team will also include EU-FLEGT Secretariat Head, Kenny David and GFC Deputy Commissioner, Gavin Agard among others. The team will be travelling from Guyana to the United Kingdom from 19th-21st November 2018.

The release said that the ban which was introduced by the Environmental Agency (EA) in the UK in 2015, contended that proof of sustainable sourcing of the forest product was inadequate. This has since resulted in a drastic decline in export of the product to the UK…..