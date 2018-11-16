Jagdeo moving no-confidence motion against gov’t

The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has laid a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the APNU+AFC administration, which it says is damaging the country’s future prospects.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday that the motion, in his name, calls for a declaration of no-confidence in the David Granger government.

“Clearly people are unhappy with the direction of the country; [with the] policies and practice of government…. Govern-ment has no vision. We are drifting, they have absolutely no plan for Guyana. They are using up our money on frivolous things, such as celebrations, food and rentals [and] they are borrowing a lot. They are damaging our prospects for the future,” Jagdeo said, while noting that the worse that can happen is that government uses its one-seat majority to defeat the motion…..