Guyana News

Parika teen lost twins by miscarriage – health workers

By Staff Writer
Preya Eshwar

Health workers at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) have said that 16-year-old Preya Eshwar lost her twin babies as a result of spontaneous abortion or miscarriage and not by negligence as she claims. 

Eshwar of Parika, East Bank Essequibo gave birth to the baby boys around 11:30 am on Saturday and they both died shortly after. 

Her mother, Sharmela Beni had told Stabroek News that her daughter started having abdominal pains around 5:30 am…..

