Parliament sitting deferred so MPs can be briefed on confidence motion – DPI

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Government of Guyana today requested a postponement of the scheduled sitting of the National Assembly from today to Monday November 19th as a result of the motion of no confidence which was lodged yesterday by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

A statement from the Department of Public information (DPI) said that the Clerk of the National Assembly has confirmed that the sitting will be held on Monday next and all Members of Parliament have been formally notified.

The DPI statement said that “Given the submission of a Motion of No Confidence yesterday, the Government felt it necessary and urgent to convene a meeting to apprise and brief all Members of Parliament.

“There is precedent, going back to 2011 and 2012 for the request for postponement. Under the PPP government, four requests were made for postponement without explanation.

“Given its majority in Parliament the Coalition Government of Guyana is confident that the motion of no confidence will be solidly defeated”.

The deferral of the Parliament sitting came suddenly. It is unclear when the motion of no confidence will be debated.