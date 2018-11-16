SOCU closes case in contempt trial of GBTI directors

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday closed its case in the trial of eight Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Directors, who are charged with failing to comply with a court order.

Charged are Robin Stoby, SC, who is also Chairman of the Board; Edward Anand Beharry, Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Suresh Beharry, Vice-Chairman of Edward B Beharry and Sons Ltd; Richard Isava, an investment banker; Shaleeza Shaw; Carlton James; Basil Mahadeo; and Kathryn Eytle-McLean.

It is alleged that they failed to comply with an order issued by the acting Chief Justice Roxane George, SC, for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation…..