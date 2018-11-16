UG student missing in Linden

The family and friends of 20-year-old Cleon Bovell are requesting the public’s assistance in finding the young man who has been missing since yesterday.

Posts on Facebook about the missing man circulated last night like wildfire as friends and relatives appealed to the public for their assistance. According to his family, Bovell, who was the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) top performer for St. Stanislaus College, and is currently a University of Guyana student, is said to be ill and went missing sometime yesterday afternoon.

They related that he is 6’3’ tall; and was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt in Linden.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the following numbers: 627-0826, 672-5175, 669-3501, 687-7454, 442-3246, 442-4889 or the nearest police station.