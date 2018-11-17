Firemen suspended over alleged theft from crash landed plane

The twelve firemen accused of theft from crew members and passengers of a Fly Jamaica plane, which crash landed last Friday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, have all been suspended, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle yesterday confirmed.

Gentle told Stabroek News that the accused members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) are suspended from duties pending the outcome of ongoing investigations. He noted that an independent investigation at the GFS is still ongoing. A Board of Inquiry, he said, is probing the allegations against the firemen.

Meanwhile, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves yesterday told this newspaper that the police file is currently with investigators of ‘A’ Division for further work…..