FITUG calls for gov’t to explain plans for Berbice Bridge

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) yesterday criticised government over what it says is its silence on the future of the ownership of the Berbice Bridge, following its recent takeover.

Ahead of the implementation of planned toll increases by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI), Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson issued an order declaring that the functions of the company “to maintain and operate the bridge shall be exercised by the Government of Guyana as of November 5th 2018, until the date the Minister specifies by notice on the cessation of the threat to public safety.”

Residents of the county have welcomed the temporary takeover but the parliamentary opposition and some private sector officials have voiced their concern over the move…..