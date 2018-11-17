Fly Jamaica saddened at death of passenger from crash-landed plane

Fly Jamaica today said that it was saddened by the death of a woman who was aboard its plane that crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri two Fridays ago.

A statement from the airline follows:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Mrs Rookia Kalloo, one our passengers aboard Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 which suffered a runway excursion on Friday 9th November, has died. All of our thoughts and sympathies are with Mrs Kalloo’s family and loved ones at this time. Whilst Mrs Kalloo is not recorded as having been treated in hospital for any injuries as a result of the accident, we are investigating the position further and lending all possible assistance and support to Mrs Kalloo’s relatives as they come to terms with their loss. We kindly ask the media to respect the family’s privacy at this sad time”.