GGDMA urged to make input into national mining plan

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has been urged to offer its recommendations on the Draft National Mineral Sector Policy Framework and Plan 2019-2029.

Sherwood Lowe, who led the team which designed the plan, issued the call on Wednesday at a GGDMA general members meeting at its North Road headquarters, where he presented on the plan. The document was released to the public last month for feedback.

According to Lowe, since that time recommendations have been received from various organisations around the country…..