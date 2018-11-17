Gov’t postpones parliamentary sitting to brief MPs on no-confidence motion

The parliamentary opposition has expressed outrage at a late decision to postpone yesterday’s sitting of the National Assembly, which government later said was necessary to facilitate an urgent meeting with its Members of Parliament (MPs) on a no-confidence motion that was filed against it by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“They had to know they wouldn’t be here long before now. They could have done the courteous thing and informed us so our [MPs] would not have to come here and wait on them and then have the sitting postponed,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters inside the Parliament Chamber yesterday afternoon.

While Jagdeo said he was unsure whether the motion, which was filed in his name, resulted in the postponement, a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release subsequently confirmed it to be the reason and informed that the sitting of the National Assembly would be held on Monday…..