Guyana News

GRDB granted leave to appeal almost $100M award to rice miller

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been granted its request by the Court of Appeal to challenge a Full Court ruling awarding rice miller Arnold Sankar almost $100 million for unpaid paddy supplied to it.

During a hearing yesterday morning, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory said that having considered the motion brought by the Rice Board, the court was of the view that the potential appeal has merit.

Having been granted leave to appeal, the GRDB was ordered to file its notice of appeal within seven days…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man charged with murdering Parika woman

Two on trafficking charges after ganja finds at Werk-en-Rust property

Cop shot in suspected Sindicato attack gets hospital release

Cop shot in suspected Sindicato attack gets hospital release

Comments

Trending