GRDB granted leave to appeal almost $100M award to rice miller

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has been granted its request by the Court of Appeal to challenge a Full Court ruling awarding rice miller Arnold Sankar almost $100 million for unpaid paddy supplied to it.

During a hearing yesterday morning, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory said that having considered the motion brought by the Rice Board, the court was of the view that the potential appeal has merit.

Having been granted leave to appeal, the GRDB was ordered to file its notice of appeal within seven days…..