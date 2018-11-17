Man charged with murdering Parika woman

A man was yesterday charged with the murder of Romeza Sukdeo, the Parika, East Bank Essequibo woman who was found dead on a road last Sunday.

Naresh Ally, also of Parika, was arraigned before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

Ally was not required to plead to the indictable charge and he was remanded to prison until January 18th, 2019.

Sukdeo’s body was found under a tree in the vicinity of Hydronie Market Road, at Parika, by a security guard, who alerted the police.

An autopsy conducted by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh gave the cause of Sukdeo’s death as strangulation and blunt trauma to the head.