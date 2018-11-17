Minister Broomes made payment up to 2017 in relation to mining licence

Up to 2017, Junior Minister Simona Broomes made payments in relation to a mining licence despite the fact that she was appointed to the Ministry of Natural Resources in January, 2016, according to information released by the ministry to the National Assembly.

Broomes’ involvement in a mining lease while being the Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources would be seen as a conflict of interest.

Information on Broomes’ beneficial ownership in a mining licence and that of Minister in the Ministry of the Presidency Dawn Hasting-Williams was provided to Parliament by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman in response to a question from Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira…..