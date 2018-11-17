Missing youth surfaces

Cleon Bovell, the young man who was reported missing by relatives on Thursday, has surfaced.

Bovell, 20, turned himself in at the police station at Sherima Crossing, Essequibo River, sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

It was previously reported that posts on Facebook about the missing youth circulated Thursday night as friends and relatives appealed to the public for their assistance to locate him.

According to his family, Bovell, who was the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) top performer at St. Stanislaus College and is currently a University of Guyana student, had been ill and went missing sometime Thursday afternoon in his hometown of Linden.