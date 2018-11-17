NA chicken farmer held with over 12 pounds of cocaine

A Smithfield, New Amsterdam poultry farmer was yesterday morning arrested with over 12 pounds of cocaine at the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling.

Trevor Edward Loo, 50, was arrested around 9.15 am for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, after he was discovered with some 5.631 kilogrammes (equivalent to 12.4 pounds) of cocaine.

According to information gathered, the farmer was en route to Suriname when ranks in Berbice, based on information received, intercepted him.

A police source told Stabroek News that the man was at the stelling when ranks launched an unexpected search on his vehicle, PJJ 5889, during which the illegal drugs were found in several packets that were discovered.

His vehicle has been lodged at the Springlands Police Station, while he has since been transported to New Amsterdam, where he is being processed for court.