Over $1M in valuables stolen in Lusignan Golf Club burglary

By Staff Writer

Valuables worth over $1 million have been reported stolen from the Lusignan Golf Club, following a burglary sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Club Secretary Rabindranauth Persaud yesterday told Stabroek News that a worker discovered the burglary yesterday morning, when he noticed that several items were missing.

Persaud said the club alerted him and he in turn informed the police and he subsequently went with law enforcers to the crime scene…..

