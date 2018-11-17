PM calls PPP/C’s no-confidence motion provocative

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is currently acting as president, yesterday charged that the opposition’s motion of no-confidence against the government is an act of “provocation,” which he called insensitive while the sitting president is out of the country for medical attention.

“Where is the Guyanese attitude of compassion? Of caring? Of showing concern for your brother’s concern? For their hurt at this time?” Nagamootoo questioned, while speaking at a joint press conference held yesterday by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) at Congress Place, Sophia headquarters of the PNCR.

Addressing the motion, which the PPP/C is seeking to have debated in the National Assembly, Nagamootoo yesterday said that the motives behind it are not those claimed by opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo. ….