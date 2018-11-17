Two on trafficking charges after ganja finds at Werk-en-Rust property

A woman was yesterday remanded after being charged with allegedly trafficking more than 600 grammes of cannabis, which were found in a shop located in her yard.

The police are saying that on November 15th, 2018, at Lot EE Hardina Street, Werk-en-Rust, Roslyn Barclay had 650 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Barclay pleaded not guilty to charge, which was read to her by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..