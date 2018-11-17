Guyana News

Two on trafficking charges after ganja finds at Werk-en-Rust property

By Staff Writer
Orin Vickery

A woman was yesterday remanded after being charged with allegedly trafficking more than 600 grammes of cannabis, which were found in a shop located in her yard.

The police are saying that on November 15th, 2018, at Lot EE Hardina Street, Werk-en-Rust, Roslyn Barclay had 650 grammes of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Barclay pleaded not guilty to charge, which was read to her by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Local gov’t voter turnout plunges to 36.3%

By

Senior injured in Fly Jamaica crash landing succumbs

Ukrainian national rearrested over alleged new threats to accuser

Comments

Trending