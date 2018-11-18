AFC Whim/Bloomfield candidate believes supporters were intimidated

After only receiving a total of 31 votes in her constituency in the Whim/Bloomfield local authority area, Alliance For Change (AFC) candidate Mavis Nagamootoo has said she believes that some of her supporters were intimidated by persons from other political parties.

And although she did not emerge victorious, Nagamootoo is nonetheless satisfied with the results.

“I feel good; we got one PR [proportional representation] seat and I won’t give up,” she said…..