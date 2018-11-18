Guyana News

Auchlyne man stabbed to death, fourteen-year-old held

By Staff Editor

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Desmond Seeodat, 29, a labourer of Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred at about 4 pm yesterday in the said village, allegedly by a fourteen-year-old who has been detained.

According to the police, the victim and suspect who were observed in an intoxicated state had an argument which escalated into a fight. 

Shortly after, the victim was discovered motionless with a suspected stab wound to the stomach; he was rushed to the nearby Port Mourant Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

 

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

West Berbice car accident reveals ganja stash

Prison escapee recaptured at Tuschen

EPA halts Guyana Goldfields’ underground works at Aurora mine

Comments

Trending