Auchlyne man stabbed to death, fourteen-year-old held

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Desmond Seeodat, 29, a labourer of Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Berbice which occurred at about 4 pm yesterday in the said village, allegedly by a fourteen-year-old who has been detained.

According to the police, the victim and suspect who were observed in an intoxicated state had an argument which escalated into a fight.

Shortly after, the victim was discovered motionless with a suspected stab wound to the stomach; he was rushed to the nearby Port Mourant Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.