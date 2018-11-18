Guyana News

CARICOM concerned at slow pace on needs of Small Island Developing States

By Staff Writer
A ‘Family Photo’ of delegates at the Inter-Regional Preparatory Meeting for the Midterm Review of the SAMOA Pathway which was held in Apia, Samoa from 30 October – 1 November 2018.

CARICOM has expressed concern about the pace of implementing steps for the sustainable development of  Small Island Developing States (SIDS). 

According to a CARICOM press release, at the recently concluded Inter-Regional Preparatory Meeting for the Midterm Review of the SAMOA Pathway in Apia, Samoa, CARICOM expressed the view that SIDS face peculiar challenges with transforming their economies and societies for sustained, inclusive and equitable growth.

The SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (S.A.M.O.A) Pathway was adopted at the Third International Conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS Conference) on September 2014, in Apia, Samoa. ….

