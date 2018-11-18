Fly Jamaica probing circumstances of elderly passenger’s death

Fly Jamaica Airways yesterday said that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Rookhia Kalloo, the eighty-six-year-old passenger who reportedly suffered a fractured skull as a result of the crash-landing of a company plane at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport just over a week ago.

Kalloo died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday afternoon.

In a brief statement, the airline said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Kalloo, whom it noted was one the passengers aboard Fly Jamaica flight OJ256, which experienced “a runway excursion” on Friday, November 9th…..