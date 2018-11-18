Guyana News

Joint Services member among trio arrested for stealing motorbike

By Staff Writer

Three men, including a member of the Joint Services, are now in police custody after allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a businessman.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between 9.30 pm on Thursday and 4 am on Friday, when the three men stole motorcycle CJ 5990, valued $198,000, which was the property of Nowaab Abdul.

It was noted that an investigation led police to the West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme home of the Joint Services member, where the stolen motorcycle was discovered.

This newspaper understands that the three men were subsequently taken into custody and they are said to be assisting with the investigation.

