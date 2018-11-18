Guyana News

Moruca man undergoes facial reconstructive surgeries after brutal attack

-family seeks suspect’s arrest

By Staff Writer

A family is pleading for justice for a Moruca, North West District man, who was savagely beaten by a career criminal early last month, resulting in him having to undergo facial reconstructive surgeries.

Romaldeen Shahabodeen, 33, was discovered unconscious at the side of a road in the Kumaka Market area, during the evening hours of October 11th, 2018.

Based on his injuries, doctors initially thought he was a victim of a hit and run. However, the man would later reveal that he had been attacked while talking to a patron at a local bar…..

