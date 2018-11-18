No gov’t minister has licence to sell or export gold, Trotman says

No Minister in the present government has been granted a licence to process, sell or export gold, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has declared.

He made the declaration in responses to questions asked in the National Assembly by Opposition Member of Parliament Irfaan Ali.

Ali had asked Trotman to provide the National Assembly with the number of licences issued for the export of gold in the last three years and for the names and the year the licences were granted…..