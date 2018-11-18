Guyana News

No gov’t minister has licence to sell or export gold, Trotman says

-12 dealerships licensed over past three years

By Staff Writer
No Minister in the present government has been granted a licence to process, sell or export gold, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has declared.

He made the declaration in responses to questions asked in the National Assembly by Opposition Member of Parliament Irfaan Ali.

Ali had asked Trotman to provide the National Assembly with the number of licences issued for the export of gold in the last three years and for the names and the year the licences were granted…..

EPA halts Guyana Goldfields’ underground works at Aurora mine

PPP/C wins 65% of PR seats at local gov’t polls

By
Bill proposes public accountability committee to monitor spending from Natural Resources Fund

