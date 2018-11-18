Guyana News

Senior citizen held after allegedly threatening Palms nurse with gun

By Staff Writer

A 79-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly threatened a male nurse attached to the Palms Geriatric Home with a gun.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that the suspect was not a patient of the home where the incident occurred, but was merely visiting the facility.

Police, in a statement, said the man, who is said to be a licensed firearm holder and a former prison officer, allegedly threatened an unidentified male nurse at the institution on the evening of November 15th, following a misunderstanding. Investigations revealed   that the victim and the suspect had a misunderstanding in a ward, which prompted the victim to proceed to another ward of the facility…..

