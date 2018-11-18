Sophia miner confesses to murdering wife, police say

A 27-year-old miner has allegedly confessed to the murder of his common-law wife, whose body was discovered buried in a shallow grave near a mining camp on Thursday, police have reported.

The miner, who is said to be a resident of Sophia, Georgetown, is being held for the murder of Patricia David, 23, of Eyelash Backdam, North West District, sometime between October 1st, and November 15th, 2018. It was noted that David’s decomposed body was discovered on Thursday by investigators in a shallow grave a short distance away from a mining camp in Eyelash Backdam, where she stayed with the suspect.