Three arrested after shooting outside Charity bar

Three persons were arrested on Friday morning following reports of gunshots being fired in front of a bar along the Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, police discovered a 9mm spent shell in front of a popular entertainment bar at Charity, Essequibo Coast, where they had been called to following reports of gunshots being fired.

It was noted that based on information received, three persons, including a woman, were subsequently detained, and a spent shell, a 9mm pistol and 10 live rounds in a magazine were found in their homes.

Sunday Stabroek understands that the suspects remained in custody yesterday as the investigations continued.