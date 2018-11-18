Vacationing US-based Guyanese family robbed during restaurant stop

A United States-based Guyanese family, which had just returned to the country for a vacation, was robbed of millions worth of jewellry and gadgets during a stop at a restaurant in Alberttown, Georgetown on Thursday.

A member of the family, who did not want to be named, confirmed to this newspaper that they stopped at the Kamboat Chinese restaurant to purchase food after their landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

However, during the short stop, one of the two minibuses they were travelling in was broken into and two bags containing the valuables along with their important documents were stolen.

The relative explained that while the jewellery and electronics were taken, they recovered some of the documents on a nearby parapet.

Sunday Stabroek understands that one of the bags, which belonged to Fareezah Rambali, contained most of the jewellery but was left behind due to its weight. The bag was covered under a sweater in the bus behind the driver’s seat. The bags were close to the windows of the bus.

The surveillance footage from the restaurant showed the perpetrator committing the crime but it was impossible to identify him, the relative said.

A resident of the area related that earlier in the day he had observed two individuals riding on a motorcycle around the restaurant acting suspiciously.

Police had not made any arrests up to Friday evening.