T&T guard gunned down at fast food outlet

(Trinidad Guardian) Robbers shot dead a security guard at a Church’s Chicken outlet at the newly opened O’Meara Plaza in Arima on Saturday night after they became enraged that they were unable to open the cash register.
Grieving relatives and friends of the victim, Kurt Monticeux, 42, of Building 15, Maloney, described his killing as senseless and a “wicked act.”
Police said at around 7.30 pm two gunmen entered the fast food outlet and demanded money. However, the cashiers ran to the back and locked themselves in a bathroom. When the gunmen realised they could not open the cash register or get any money, they shot Monticeux several times, before making their escape.
When the T&T Guardian visited the victim’s home in Maloney yesterday, a cousin said the last time he saw him alive was on Saturday as he was leaving for work.
“I saw him right before he went to work because I am a security guard also. He was a real decent person …a churchman who used to go to work and come home,” he said.
“He didn’t have any wife or children. He used to live with his father but his father passed away and it was him alone.”
The cousin said Monticeux was a talented artist who was well known for his drawings and paintings.
A neighbour described Monticeux was a “very nice fella” who was not in any “bacchanal” with anybody.
“He never used to interfere with anyone. If I coming up the stairs and I have any bags in my hands he would always help me …not only me but anybody.
“We lost somebody really good because the entire building saying they didn’t have to kill him. What they kill him for? They vex because they didn’t get any money so they kill him. We real hurt about it and we are really sad,” she said.
Police said they are working on certain leads and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.
Another deadly night in T&T: 3 killed, two wounded
(Trinidad Express) Three men were killed in Manzanilla, and Fyzabad and Arima on Saturday night.
Parent-Teacher Association president among several Jamaicans stranded in Guyana as airline faces major challenges
(Jamaica Gleaner) When president of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica Everton Hannam chose Fly Jamaica Airline to take him to Guyana for his annual end-of-year vacation, he could not guess the ordeal he would face.
Jamaica family members flee after killing of businessman Dennis Ramdial; friends on edge
(Jamaica Observer) Fear. That’s what has forced the cancellation of plans to hold a funeral service for slain St Andrew businessman Dennis Ramdial in Jamaica.
Jamaica murders gallop to 61 in first 13 days of new year – police
(Jamaica Gleaner) The country’s murder rate continues to spiral as police figures show 61 murders have been committed since the start of the year.
Guatemala congressman arrested, accused in murders of 2 journalists
MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – The Guatemala attorney general’s office confirmed yesterday the arrest of congressman Julio Juarez Ramirez, who is accused of plotting the murders of two journalists in 2015.