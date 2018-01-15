T&T guard gunned down at fast food outlet

(Trinidad Guardian) Robbers shot dead a security guard at a Church’s Chicken outlet at the newly opened O’Meara Plaza in Arima on Saturday night after they became enraged that they were unable to open the cash register.

Grieving relatives and friends of the victim, Kurt Monticeux, 42, of Building 15, Maloney, described his killing as senseless and a “wicked act.”

Police said at around 7.30 pm two gunmen entered the fast food outlet and demanded money. However, the cashiers ran to the back and locked themselves in a bathroom. When the gunmen realised they could not open the cash register or get any money, they shot Monticeux several times, before making their escape.

When the T&T Guardian visited the victim’s home in Maloney yesterday, a cousin said the last time he saw him alive was on Saturday as he was leaving for work.

“I saw him right before he went to work because I am a security guard also. He was a real decent person …a churchman who used to go to work and come home,” he said.

“He didn’t have any wife or children. He used to live with his father but his father passed away and it was him alone.”

The cousin said Monticeux was a talented artist who was well known for his drawings and paintings.

A neighbour described Monticeux was a “very nice fella” who was not in any “bacchanal” with anybody.

“He never used to interfere with anyone. If I coming up the stairs and I have any bags in my hands he would always help me …not only me but anybody.

“We lost somebody really good because the entire building saying they didn’t have to kill him. What they kill him for? They vex because they didn’t get any money so they kill him. We real hurt about it and we are really sad,” she said.

Police said they are working on certain leads and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.