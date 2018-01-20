Guyanese man shot dead in Port of Spain

(Trinidad Express) A Las Lomas man was knifed to death by a woman during an argument on Friday.

At around 4 p.m. Dyanand Dookie, of Madras Settlement, Las Lomas was at home when he was stabbed in the chest.

Dookie was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

The woman was taken into custody.

In Port of Spain, a Guyanese national was gunned down at Nelson Street this morning.

The victim was identified as Troy Henry.

Henry’s killing is the 40th homicide for the year, according to an Express tally.