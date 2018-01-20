Guyanese man shot dead in Port of Spain

(Trinidad Express) A Las Lomas man was knifed to death by a woman during an argument on Friday.
At around 4 p.m. Dyanand Dookie, of Madras Settlement, Las Lomas was at home when he was stabbed in the chest.
Dookie was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while receiving treatment.
The woman was taken into custody.
In Port of Spain, a Guyanese national was gunned down at Nelson Street this morning.
The victim was identified as Troy Henry.
Henry’s killing is the 40th homicide for the year, according to an Express tally.
A proud moment for T&T: President-elect Paula Mae-Weekes
(Trinidad Express) It is official! Retired judge Paula-Mae Weekes is now the President-elect of Trinidad and Tobago.
NAFTA talks seen ending happily, despite growls from Trump
BENGALURU/SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – The North American Free Trade Agreement will probably be renegotiated successfully with only marginal changes, said a large majority of economists in a Reuters poll, despite the Trump administration’s saber-rattling.
U.S. experts invent formula that doubles refugees’ job chances
LONDON, (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Refugees arriving in the United States could double their chances of finding work with a mathematical formula that decides the best place for them to settle, researchers said today.
Jamaica PM declares state of public emergency in St James
(Jamaica Observer) KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a state of public emergency for the parish of St James.
T&T schoolboy critical after beating
(Trinidad Express) A 17-year-old Tobago schoolboy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was beaten into unconsciousness at school on Wednesday.