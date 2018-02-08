1,100 more cops needed in T&T

(Trinidad Express) There are over 7,000 police officers in the Police Service, but 1,100 more are needed.
That figure was given yesterday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Deodat Dulalchan at the weekly police news briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
Dulalchan, the controversial top nominee for the post of police commissioner, was flanked by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port of Spain/West) Radcliff Boxill and communications manager for the TTPS Ellen Lewis at the briefing, which was held to update the public on security arrangements to be undertaken during the Carnival weekend.
US lauds Jamaica on progress in combating lottery scamming
KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has lauded the Government for the important progress made in combating lottery scamming and assured of the US Government’s continued support to Jamaica’s security forces and criminal justice system.
Venezuela sets presidential vote for April 22 after talks crumble
CARACAS, (Reuters) – Venezuela yesterday set a presidential election for April 22 after mediation talks between the leftist government and an opposition coalition collapsed, setting the stage for the likely re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.
Peru defends China as good trade partner after U.S. warnings
LIMA, (Reuters) – Peru’s trade minister defended China as a good trade partner yesterday, after U.S.
Venezuela capital hit by partial blackout, government blames ‘sabotage’
CARACAS, (Reuters) – A power outage which the government blamed on “sabotage” hit parts of Venezuelan capital Caracas yesterday, forcing at least 10 subway stations to close and affecting traffic signals and phone lines during rush hour.
Cuban independent media say no thanks to Trump free press initiative
HAVANA, (Reuters) – Leading Cuban independent media said they want nothing to do with a Trump administration initiative to foster more such outlets on the communist-run isle, contending it interferes in Cuba’s politics and creates the impression they are U.S.