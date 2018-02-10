Water authority employee in T&T shot dead

(Trinidad Guardian) High-powered weapons were used in the killing of an employee of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) at La Horquetta yesterday morning.

The victim has been identified as Kevon Robinson, 31, of Phase 7.

According to a police report, at about 1.30 am Robinson was on his way to his home when he was ambushed by gunmen who shot him several times. Robinson died on the scene.

Police said that they are bracing for reprisals as an alleged “war” is brewing between members of the community at Phase 5 and Phase 7.

A relative of Robinson said his family is hurting. “I feel helpless but not hopeless, the community is in pain and shattered.’

Meanwhile, T&T Coast Guard divers have retrieved the body of a man at Chaguaramas.

Police officers at the Carenage Police Station say it is not the body of missing diver Chevonne Bartholomew who disappeared during a dive on January 29.

Police said the body the coast guard divers pulled out of the waters is of East Indian descent. The body was spotted at about 8 am. The man is believed to be in his late 40s.

The body was handed over to officers of the Carenage Police Station.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man.