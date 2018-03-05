T&T woman found dead, man confesses to strangling her

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating the death of Freeport resident Latchmi Persad.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man who knew Persad went to the Couva Police Station on Saturday and told officers he had strangled Persad, 42, of Ramsamooj Avenue, Chickland, on Friday.

Police visited the house around 2 pm and broke down the door to find Persad’s body in the bedroom. Persad worked at a nearby mini mart and lived alone, as her mother died last year.

The circumstances that led to her death were unclear last evening and police will await the results of an autopsy today. The suspect remains in police custody.

Police are also investigating the murder of a St Vincent national Eric Henry, who was shot and killed in Dow Village, California, on Saturday around 10 pm

Diego Martin man shot dead

A 65-year-old man was shot dead by intruders at his Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin home on Saturday night.

Nicholas George, a pharmacist, was discovered by the police after neighbours complained of hearing loud noises.

Police said around 10.30 pm neighbours reportedly heard explosions coming from George’s home but did not see any activity coming from the house.

Western Division Task Force officers who were on patrol checked and noticed George’s gate was opened. When the officers opened the door they saw George’s body on the ground in a pool of blood. Detectives said they believe robbery was the motive for the shooting. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.