T&T woman found dead, man confesses to strangling her

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating the death of Freeport resident Latchmi Persad.
According to reports, a 35-year-old man who knew Persad went to the Couva Police Station on Saturday and told officers he had strangled Persad, 42, of Ramsamooj Avenue, Chickland, on Friday.
Police visited the house around 2 pm and broke down the door to find Persad’s body in the bedroom. Persad worked at a nearby mini mart and lived alone, as her mother died last year.
The circumstances that led to her death were unclear last evening and police will await the results of an autopsy today. The suspect remains in police custody.
Police are also investigating the murder of a St Vincent national Eric Henry, who was shot and killed in Dow Village, California, on Saturday around 10 pm
Diego Martin man shot dead
A 65-year-old man was shot dead by intruders at his Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diego Martin home on Saturday night.
Nicholas George, a pharmacist, was discovered by the police after neighbours complained of hearing loud noises.
Police said around 10.30 pm neighbours reportedly heard explosions coming from George’s home but did not see any activity coming from the house.
Western Division Task Force officers who were on patrol checked and noticed George’s gate was opened. When the officers opened the door they saw George’s body on the ground in a pool of blood. Detectives said they believe robbery was the motive for the shooting. Homicide officers are continuing investigations.
No family ties to judge
(Trinidad Guardian) The judge assigned to determine whether or not the Law Association of T&T can continue its investigations into allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie, used to be married to the brother-in law of one of Archie’s attorneys.
Principals push back
(Trinidad Newsday) Even as Education Minister Anthony Garcia has made additional demands on them to oversee security, principals have made their own demands for more resources to carry out this mandate.
Septuagenarian St Thomas resident found with throat slashed
(Jamaican Gleaner) A 74-year-old woman is suspected to have been raped and then killed in Duckenfield, St Thomas.
Venezuela: A journey on a caravan of misery
CARACAS, (Reuters) – Just after dawn, dozens of Venezuelans gathered at the dark bus station in Caracas.
Colombia, U.S. seek to halve cocaine output in five years
BOGOTA, (Reuters) – Colombia and the United States agreed yesterday to work together to reduce by half the production of cocaine, and cultivation of its raw material coca in the South American nation within five years.