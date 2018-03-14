PM Mitchell records another election win in Grenada

(Jamaica Gleaner) ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has led the ruling New National Party to another election win.
Mitchell’s party has so far been declared the winner in 12 of the 15 constituencies.
The party, which won all 15 seats in the 2013 general election, is leading in the seats yet to be declared.
According to the preliminary results yetsreday, Prime Minister Mitchell is leading his NNP to another five-year term, as the party has already taken Carriacou Petite Martinique, St Mark, St David, the Town of St George, St George West and the St George South East, St Patrick West and St Andrew North West.
Political commentator Peter Wickham said that the NNP is on course to win all the 15 seats in the elections.
He said the NNP had been able to improve upon its 2013 showing.
Carmona answers PM – Sabbatical decision final
(Trinidad Express) President Anthony Carmona has responded to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s request for an explanation on what authority he granted sabbatical leave to Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
Venezuela jails dissident ex-security chief on conspiracy charge
CARACAS, (Reuters) – Venezuelan security forces yesterday detained Miguel Rodriguez, a dissident former interior minister, on accusations he was conspiring to destabilize the government of unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro.
UN blames Honduras security forces for killing electoral protesters
GENEVA, (Reuters) – Honduran security forces, especially the military police, used excessive and lethal force against protesters demonstrating against President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s disputed re-election in November, the United Nations said on Monday.
Kick ‘em Jenny under close monitoring
(Barbados Nation) The alert level of the underwater volcano Kick ‘em Jenny, located near Grenada, has been raised from yellow to orange, but there is no indication of it posing any immediate danger to Barbados.
Colombia’s FARC candidate out of presidential race due to ill health
BOGOTA, (Reuters) – Colombia’s former FARC rebels will not field a candidate in the country’s May presidential election as its hopeful, Rodrigo Londono, battles heart problems, the group said yesterday.