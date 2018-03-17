Seven killed in T&T in less than 24 hours

(Trinidad Guardian) Seven people were killed in less than 24 hours between Thursday night and yesterday evening, taking the murder toll to 117 for the year.

In Arima, police said at about 9 am yesterday, residents heard several gunshots at Ackbarali Street, Malabar.

Police who were called to the area found Dexter “Satan” Keegan, 43, bleeding from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Keegan was well-known to them and he was a suspect in several murder cases and was also wanted in connection with firearm offences.

Earlier in the day, two men were shot dead while at Windy Hill, Arouca. They were identified as Lyndon Sutherland and Shervon Clarke. Sutherland, police said, had addresses in Arouca and San Juan. A motive is yet to be determined for the double murder, but police believe it is gang-related.

Shortly after 6 pm on Thursday in Gasparillo, soldier Sgt Ken Palmer, 42, was killed during an altercation with a male relative at his home at Rampersad Avenue, Dallo Road, Gasparillo.

Labourer ambushed, slain

Construction worker Samuel Mc Quilkin was gunned down as he drove into his driveway on Thursday night.

Police said Mc Quilkin, 37, of Swan Quarry Road, Valencia, died in his vehicle after he was shot in the chest and arm around 8.55 pm.

PCs Monsegue and Checkley, of Valencia Police Post, responded to reports from residents of gunshots in the area. When they arrived they found Mc Quilkin slumped behind the wheel of his white AD Wagon.

He had on his seat belt and the engine was still running.

A party of officers from the Sangre Grande station, led by ASP Renales and Insp Christopher Fuentes, of the Arouca Homicide Bureau Region II, and Cpl Randy Castillo also visited the scene.

Neighbours described Mc Quilkin as quiet person who is seldom seen about as he left home early and returned at night from work. He was separated from his wife and was living alone. Police said they have no motive for the killing, but believe he was ambushed.

Homicide officers from Arouca Region 11 is continuing investigation.

Mc Quilkin’s killing was one of seven within the space of 24 hours between Thursday evening and yesterday, taking the toll to 117.

Stabbed by co-worker

Police are investigating the murder of Kyle Bridgelal, 24, was allegedly stabbed by a worker during an argument yesterday.

Police said they received a call shortly after 4 pm of the incident, which occurred at Ajodha Road, Cunupia.

Dead after home invasion

Southern Division police are investigating the murder of 33-year-old Alex Loney.

According to reports, around 10.30 pm Loney’s mother, Laurel, was awakened from her sleep at their Winston Mahabir Street, Pleasantville home by her son’s screams. His screams were followed by two gunshots. Police said the mother became afraid and hid under her bed. About 15 minutes later, she checked in her son’s room and found him lying in a pool of blood. There was a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said Loney was known to them. He was the 15th murder victim in the division.