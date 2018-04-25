Jamaica to lobby US on Russian sanctions

(Jamaica Gleaner) Mining Minister, Robert Montague, yesterday told Parliament that the Government is lobbying the U.S. Department of State in a push to protect workers, the environment and revenue in light of sanctions imposed by America on United Company (UC) Rusal, the operator of the St Catherine-based bauxite company West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO).
Montague said UC Rusal intends to maintain ownership of the company and that the Government has to respect that position.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would give UC Rusal customer’s more time to comply with the sanctions imposed earlier this month and that it could lift them if UC Rusal’s president Oleg Deripaska gave up his controlling stake in the company.
Deripaska and UC Rusal are among 24 prominent Russians and 14 entities hit with sanctions on April 6 for what the Department described as “malign activity around the globe”, which includes meddling in the 2016 US election.
Montague said the Government welcomed the modification in the US’ position and underscored that it will not be complacent in addressing the issue.
T&T teachers will no longer mark SBAs for free
(Trinidad Express) Teachers will no longer mark the School Based Assessment (SBA) from September unless compensated, says President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai.
T&T PM begs UK-based nationals to come home to fight crime
(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday urged T&T nationals in the United Kingdom to return home and help fight crime by sharing their experiences and expertise.
T&T steelpan player killed during robbery
(Trinidad Guardian) The steelpan fraternity has been plunged into mourning after an avid bass players of the Invaders Steel Orchestra was killed while trying to run away from a robbery in progress yesterday.
UN concerned at T&T’s return of Venezuelans
The United Nations System in Trinidad and Tobago yesterday expressed concern after authorities in Twin-Island Republic announced they had facilitated the return to Venezuela of scores of Venezuelan citizens, including asylum seekers, who had been in detention.