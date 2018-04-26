Guyanese writer wins second Burt Award

(Trinidad Express) Guyanese writer Imam Baksh was last night presented with the 2018 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature. It was the second time Baksh had won the award.

The ceremony, which took place at the Bocas Lit Fest headquarters, Alcazar Street, Port of Spain, was the opening event of the 2018 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, T&T’s annual literary festival, where head judge of the awards Janet Smyth announced that the writer had won the top prize for a second time. One Caribbean Media (OCM), the holding company of the Express and TV6, is also a major sponsor of the festival and provides the OCM book prize.