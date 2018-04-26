Guyanese writer wins second Burt Award

(Trinidad Express) Guyanese writer Imam Baksh was last night presented with the 2018 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature. It was the second time Baksh had won the award.
The ceremony, which took place at the Bocas Lit Fest headquarters, Alcazar Street, Port of Spain, was the opening event of the 2018 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, T&T’s annual literary festival, where head judge of the awards Janet Smyth announced that the writer had won the top prize for a second time. One Caribbean Media (OCM), the holding company of the Express and TV6, is also a major sponsor of the festival and provides the OCM book prize.
Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests
(Reuters) – U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has evacuated executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a contract dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to four sources familiar with the matter.
T&T National Security Minister, AG meet UN officials on Venezuelan repatriations
(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Richard Blewitt and Protection Officer of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ruben Barbado, over last Saturday’s repatriation of 82 Venezuelans.
T&T teachers will no longer mark SBAs for free
(Trinidad Express) Teachers will no longer mark the School Based Assessment (SBA) from September unless compensated, says President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai.
Jamaica to lobby US on Russian sanctions
(Jamaica Gleaner) Mining Minister, Robert Montague, yesterday told Parliament that the Government is lobbying the U.S.