T&T businessman kills two alleged robbers

(Trinidad Guardian) Two alleged robbers are dead while another remains at large following a failed robbery attempt in Petit Valley on Friday.
According to police reports, the incident took place around 11:30 pm when three men with bandanas over their faces allegedly stormed the premises of Johnny’s Tyre Service on Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley and announced a hold up.
The proprietor only identified as “Johnny” and three other employees were on the compound at the time.
Johnny was ordered into a back room with two of his attackers when a scuffle ensued.
He was able to wrest a firearm from one of the men and proceeded to open fire.
One robber was killed on the spot while the other died just outside the compound.
The third assailant managed to escape. Residents said Johnny had often fallen victim to robberies and had recently installed security cameras in an effort to secure the compound, but to no avail.
Following the incident, Johnny collapsed and is warded at hospital. Insp Thompson from the Four Roads Police Station is continuing investigations.
Bajan QC in hot water over courtroom expletive
(Barbados Nation) An outburst by a Queen’s Counsel who ended his tirade with an expletive left those in the Bridgetown Traffic Court in shock on Friday.
They murdered man, raped woman, and will be going home in 11 years
(Trinidad Express) Two men who were charged with murdering a Chaguanas man and raping his female friend during a robbery in Chaguanas in 2005, will spend just about 11 more years in prison custody before being released back into the free world.
Changes made to Barbados polling station setup
(Barbados Nation) Voters now have to face the presiding officer and the polling clerk when they go to put their “x” in the upcoming May 24 general elections.
Rusal to quit global market if U.S. sanctions stay after new board – source
MOSCOW, (Reuters) – Russia’s Rusal will be forced to quit the global aluminium market and focus on domestic consumers if the U.S.