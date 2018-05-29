Regional News

Justice Ramcharan goes to court

By
Justice Kevin Ramcharan

(Trinidad Express) High Court judge Kevin Ramcharan appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday, a day after his midnight arrest at the scene of a crash in Maraval.

Ramcharan is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, during his appearance before Sixth Court Magistrate Duane Murray, the charge was not read. The police prosecutor made an application to amend the charge.

However, Justice Ramcharan’s lawyer Keith Scotland said the judge’s lead attorney senior counsel Gilbert Petersen was out of the jurisdiction, and would want to make submissions regarding the request to amend the charge.

The Police Prosecutor also said that a State lawyer from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would have to be appointed.

The case against the judge was adjourned to July 3.

Justice Ramcharan, who was granted bail of $15,000 by a Justice of the Peace on Sunday, is listed to preside over several cases in the Hall of Justice on Monday.

